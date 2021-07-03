TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

TA traded down C$0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting C$12.21. The stock had a trading volume of 520,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,510. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$7.67 and a 12 month high of C$12.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.71.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$642.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransAlta will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -12.00%.

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 168,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total value of C$1,848,699.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,687 shares in the company, valued at C$576,922.65.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

