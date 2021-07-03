TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 10,257 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 350,657 shares.The stock last traded at $34.04 and had previously closed at $33.18.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 11.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.26. The company has a market cap of $938.66 million, a PE ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 1.99.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 110.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $7.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $47,611.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 3,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $123,883.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at $123,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,939 shares of company stock worth $1,160,643 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMDX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 2,245.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.