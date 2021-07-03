Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Trading Up 5.1%

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)’s stock price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.36 and last traded at $15.34. Approximately 24,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,038,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush downgraded Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Travere Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

The company has a market cap of $926.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,218,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,510,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

