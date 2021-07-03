Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 16,457 Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,562,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,994,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Porch Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $772,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,784,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRCH opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.11.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $26.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $3,131,446.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,175.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $1,418,408.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

PRCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Craig Hallum started coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

