Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 6,844 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,209,000. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,293,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,951 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,399,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.38. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $51.03.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

