Trexquant Investment LP Has $294,000 Stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,081,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 55,387 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the first quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $16.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $750.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.71. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 337.04% and a negative net margin of 205.13%. The business had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

