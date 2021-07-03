Trexquant Investment LP Has $330,000 Position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,180 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Omeros were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Omeros by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,384,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,910,000 after buying an additional 495,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omeros by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 994,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,709,000 after buying an additional 73,113 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Omeros by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 963,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after buying an additional 49,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Omeros by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omeros during the 4th quarter worth about $4,732,000. Institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. Omeros Co. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $934.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.27.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The company had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMER shares. WBB Securities lifted their price objective on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Omeros has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $549,169.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,751,245.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $553,577.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at $30,998,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,326 shares of company stock worth $2,398,162. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

