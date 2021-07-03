Trexquant Investment LP Invests $302,000 in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,084 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,415,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,337 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,642,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 153.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,052,000 after buying an additional 540,599 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,550,000. Finally, Vision Capital Corp lifted its position in M.D.C. by 482.4% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 466,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,671,000 after acquiring an additional 386,377 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $51.81 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.00.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Several research firms recently commented on MDC. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

M.D.C. Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

