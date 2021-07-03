Trexquant Investment LP Invests $313,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 43.5% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $160.06 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $110.32 and a one year high of $163.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

