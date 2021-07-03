Trexquant Investment LP Sells 7,496 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,496 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,966,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,426,000 after acquiring an additional 540,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,834,000 after buying an additional 508,969 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,177,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,998,000 after buying an additional 376,019 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,366,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after buying an additional 43,678 shares during the period.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.90 and a 52 week high of $76.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 8.75.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 167.73%. The business had revenue of $39.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,363.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

GBT has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

