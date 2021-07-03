Trexquant Investment LP Takes $296,000 Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 7,456.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Nordson by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,191,000 after purchasing an additional 27,140 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Nordson by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $220.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $224.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.47%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

