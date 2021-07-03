Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,715 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 40.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,967,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,153,000 after buying an additional 855,306 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $533,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth about $3,117,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 152,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hawaiian stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.20 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 103.19% and a negative net margin of 91.32%. The company’s revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on HA shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners started coverage on Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,712.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $241,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

