Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 196.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,612 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 134,823 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,107,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 55.4% in the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 188,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,895,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 497.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 409,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,677,000 after purchasing an additional 340,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $1,177,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total value of $384,721.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,410 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ST shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

Shares of ST stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

