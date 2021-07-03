Trexquant Investment LP Trims Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 231,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after buying an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

LEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Shares of NYSE LEG opened at $51.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.48. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $59.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, SVP Susan R. Mccoy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $56,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,528.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $83,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,750.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock worth $1,282,302. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.