Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Position Boosted by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,421,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311,663 shares during the period. Trip.com Group accounts for approximately 6.6% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Trip.com Group worth $175,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,546,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,303,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,984,000 after purchasing an additional 199,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 44,364 shares during the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

TCOM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.49. 1,935,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,021,608. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.24. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.