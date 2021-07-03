Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the May 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 548,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In related news, Director Claude Germain sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $81,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $94,215.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,721 shares in the company, valued at $479,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,970 shares of company stock worth $909,493 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Triton International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Triton International by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Triton International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Triton International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Triton International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Triton International in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triton International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of Triton International stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.32. 436,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,475. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Triton International has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $61.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.16.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $346.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.29 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 29.45%. Research analysts expect that Triton International will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.46%.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

