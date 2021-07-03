TrueDeck Market Capitalization Achieves $536,568.74 (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 3rd. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $536,568.74 and $11,454.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck coin can now be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00053712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $262.03 or 0.00754873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00080986 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TDP is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

TrueDeck Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

