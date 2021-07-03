TrueFi Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, TrueFi has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $22.00 million and $1.54 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00054104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00018295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.00 or 0.00757222 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00081034 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

