Truist Increases Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $42.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Truist from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Truist’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.69% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

DVN has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.99.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 59,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

