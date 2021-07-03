Truist Securiti Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for CrowdStrike in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.14.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRWD. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.19.

CRWD stock opened at $252.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $219.83. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $93.37 and a 52 week high of $260.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -350.82 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $304,125,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,575,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,645,000 after buying an additional 864,482 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 971.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,429,000 after buying an additional 503,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,139,000 after buying an additional 469,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $2,519,069.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,665 shares of company stock worth $37,443,949. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.