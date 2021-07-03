Truist Securities Boosts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $140.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Truist Securities from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s previous close.

PTON has been the topic of several other reports. Truist lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

PTON stock opened at $121.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Peloton Interactive has a 12-month low of $58.23 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 196.13 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.08.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,172,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total value of $9,407,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,609,925.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and sold 907,684 shares worth $102,030,185. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,149,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,846,000 after acquiring an additional 165,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,972 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 7,857,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,179,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 12.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,260,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,124,000 after acquiring an additional 368,742 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $465,206,000. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

