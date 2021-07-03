Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) versus IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Head-To-Head Analysis

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) and Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get IDEX Biometrics ASA alerts:

38.2% of Tufin Software Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IDEX Biometrics ASA and Tufin Software Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A Tufin Software Technologies 0 7 0 0 2.00

Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus price target of $11.29, indicating a potential upside of 22.54%. Given Tufin Software Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tufin Software Technologies is more favorable than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Profitability

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and Tufin Software Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX Biometrics ASA N/A N/A N/A Tufin Software Technologies -29.67% -40.43% -18.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IDEX Biometrics ASA and Tufin Software Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX Biometrics ASA $1.10 million 203.01 -$26.75 million ($2.25) -8.12 Tufin Software Technologies $100.83 million 3.36 -$35.41 million ($0.98) -9.40

IDEX Biometrics ASA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tufin Software Technologies. Tufin Software Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDEX Biometrics ASA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IDEX Biometrics ASA beats Tufin Software Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment. It primarily serves biometric payment card market, as well as offers its products and solutions for other markets, including access control, identification, healthcare, and the Internet of Things. The company was formerly known as Idex ASA and changed its name to IDEX Biometrics ASA in May 2019. IDEX Biometrics ASA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications. It also offers SecureCloud, a security policy management service for cloud-native, multi-cloud, and hybrid-cloud applications and workloads. In addition, the company provides vulnerability mitigation app that enables organizations to prioritize remediation?and mitigation?efforts by enhancing vulnerability scanner output with network insights. It sells its products and services through distributors and resellers, as well as service delivery partners. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.