Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s (TKC) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TKC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE TKC opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1212 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 3.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

