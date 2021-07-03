TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Trading Down 7.7%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) traded down 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $65.77 and last traded at $65.79. 10,168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,412,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.24.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on TuSimple in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

Get TuSimple alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.00.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($6.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($5.97). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Dillon acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen C. Francis acquired 7,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.