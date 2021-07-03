Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $80.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Cowen from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 54.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UBER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Sunday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.84.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $51.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $28.48 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.11 billion, a PE ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,222,343,000 after buying an additional 20,549,153 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728,949 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,148,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.