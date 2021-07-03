UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $100.63 Million Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,424,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,130 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $100,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Fortive by 0.4% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 41,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Fortive by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Fortive by 3.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Fortive by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortive news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTV stock opened at $70.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.82 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.26.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.40%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

