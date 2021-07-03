UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $109.42 Million Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,252,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,524 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $109,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 734,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,078,000 after purchasing an additional 118,074 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after purchasing an additional 18,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.27.

NYSE:CHD opened at $85.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.03. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.56 and a 1-year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

