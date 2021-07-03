UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $88.96 Million Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80,784 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.40% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $88,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 383.1% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,269,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799,953 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $191,887,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $753,993,000 after purchasing an additional 265,546 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 187.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,770,000 after purchasing an additional 230,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 115.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 341,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,617,000 after purchasing an additional 182,500 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.07.

NYSE:FLT opened at $259.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $272.97. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.88 and a 1-year high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. Equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

