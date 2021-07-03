UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $92.53 Million Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $92,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rikoon Group LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in Markel by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Markel by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,129,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 1.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,315,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoodHaven Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 36.7% in the first quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 82 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,832.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total transaction of $1,805,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,443,759.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524 over the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,218.84 on Friday. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $881.00 and a 12-month high of $1,268.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,203.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 56.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,098.40.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

