UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 260,600 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,013,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,600 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $84,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 328.8% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,655,000 after buying an additional 2,185,895 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,330,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,490,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,186,000 after buying an additional 1,479,144 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,001,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,670,000 after buying an additional 1,381,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 208.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,606,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,777,000 after buying an additional 1,085,243 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.57. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.