UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 73,512 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 73,512 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Garmin worth $96,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Garmin by 4.0% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in Garmin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Garmin by 74.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

In related news, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $12,010,511.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $147.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.50. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $91.84 and a fifty-two week high of $147.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.14%.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.