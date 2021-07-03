UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475,377 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.25% of Peloton Interactive worth $81,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 362,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,748,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,839,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PTON shares. Argus cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

PTON stock opened at $121.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.08. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $58.23 and a one year high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total value of $1,172,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total value of $9,407,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,609,925.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and sold 907,684 shares worth $102,030,185. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

