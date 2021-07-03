UBS Group AG Has $2.09 Million Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of Sensient Technologies worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,293 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SXT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $99,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $87.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.33. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $50.51 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.89 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.