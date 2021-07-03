UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth $2,593,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ArcBest by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in ArcBest by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 112,288 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in ArcBest by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in ArcBest by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

In other ArcBest news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $471,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,951,106.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $703,680.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCB. Stephens boosted their price target on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist boosted their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $58.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.84. ArcBest Co. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $93.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.79.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $829.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 3.02%. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 9.91%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

