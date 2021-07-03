UBS Group AG Lowers Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,886 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 59,402 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:INKM opened at $35.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.75. SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $36.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:INKM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Income Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.