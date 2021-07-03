UBS Group Downgrades Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) to Neutral

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Deutsche Wohnen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Deutsche Wohnen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of DTCWY stock opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.41. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $32.09.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

