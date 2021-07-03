UBS Group Lowers Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TLSYY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Telstra from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telstra from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Telstra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSYY opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Telstra has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

