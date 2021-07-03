UBS Group Raises MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$9.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price raised by UBS Group from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MEG. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MEG Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.06.

Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$9.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.04. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$2.14 and a 12-month high of C$9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.73 billion and a PE ratio of -30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$901.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

