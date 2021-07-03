UBU Finance (UBU) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $49,496.00

UBU Finance (CURRENCY:UBU) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last week, UBU Finance has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. One UBU Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UBU Finance has a total market capitalization of $791,109.54 and approximately $49,496.00 worth of UBU Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00052834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $253.11 or 0.00731034 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,622.82 or 0.07575326 BTC.

UBU Finance Coin Profile

UBU Finance (CRYPTO:UBU) is a coin. UBU Finance’s total supply is 9,482,506 coins and its circulating supply is 6,150,088 coins. UBU Finance’s official Twitter account is @ubu_official

According to CryptoCompare, “UBU is an ERC-20 token that runs natively on the Ethereum blockchain. UBU did not raise funds through any ICO sales. UBU token is generated through mining trading rewards. Users will receive a certain amount of UBU as a reward for trading on the platform. “

UBU Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UBU Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UBU Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UBU Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

