UDG Healthcare (LON:UDG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

UDG Healthcare plc (LON:UDG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,073 ($14.02). UDG Healthcare shares last traded at GBX 1,068 ($13.95), with a volume of 1,734,889 shares traded.

UDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UDG Healthcare from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 975 ($12.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of UDG Healthcare to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 1,023 ($13.37) in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,023 ($13.37) target price on shares of UDG Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 42.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,001.93.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

