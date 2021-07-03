UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $301.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will post sales of $301.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $307.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $296.16 million. UDR posted sales of $305.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UDR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on UDR from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,800 in the last ninety days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 422.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 727.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,827,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,847. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.83. UDR has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $50.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 71.08%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

