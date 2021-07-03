Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 91.8% from the May 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Umicore stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. Umicore has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $15.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Umicore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Umicore to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

