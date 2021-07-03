Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) fell 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.15 and last traded at $12.15. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

Several research firms recently commented on UNIEF. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Uni-Select from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

