Unibright Market Cap Reaches $190.57 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Unibright has a market cap of $190.57 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Unibright has traded 36.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00003679 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00052757 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003200 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.04 or 0.00726914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.78 or 0.07519249 BTC.

About Unibright

UBT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unibright’s official website is unibright.io

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

