Unicly Genesis Collection (UUNICLY) Price Hits $0.0868

Unicly Genesis Collection (CURRENCY:UUNICLY) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Unicly Genesis Collection has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Unicly Genesis Collection has a market cap of $86,751.11 and approximately $6,541.00 worth of Unicly Genesis Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly Genesis Collection coin can now be purchased for about $0.0868 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00044360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00139310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.93 or 0.00169411 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,792.85 or 1.00028778 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002926 BTC.

About Unicly Genesis Collection

Unicly Genesis Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

Buying and Selling Unicly Genesis Collection

