UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €11.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) received a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UCG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.60 ($12.47) price objective on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.25 ($14.41) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. UniCredit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €11.63 ($13.68).

UniCredit has a fifty-two week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a fifty-two week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

