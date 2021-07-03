Unify Price Up 10.3% Over Last Week (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One Unify coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unify has a market capitalization of $44,028.09 and approximately $4,842.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unify has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Unify

Unify (UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unify is www.unify.today . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unify is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has a total 8181818 UNIFY supply. “

Unify Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

