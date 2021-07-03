Unify (UNIFY) Reaches Market Cap of $43,957.41

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Unify coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Unify has traded 22.4% higher against the dollar. Unify has a total market cap of $43,957.41 and approximately $10,079.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Unify

Unify (CRYPTO:UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Unify is www.unify.today . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unify is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has a total 8181818 UNIFY supply. “

Unify Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

