Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Buys New Stake in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 96,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 1.23% of Esquire Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Esquire Financial by 87.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Esquire Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Esquire Financial by 25.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Esquire Financial by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 13,123 shares during the period. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ ESQ remained flat at $$23.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. 11,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,794. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $186.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.16. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $26.79.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $15.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Esquire Financial Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.