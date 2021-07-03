Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. Has $931,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Enbridge by 68.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,606,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117,019. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.31. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 144.20%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.15.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

